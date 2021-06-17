Video
Fearless firefighters honoured for rescuing couple from submerged car
- Credit: Alex and Matt Emmerson
Thirteen fearless firefighters have been honoured for helping to save the lives of an elderly man and woman stranded in a submerged car during floods.
Courageous firefighters, who waded through flood water to carry the couple from their car during the dramatic Christmas Eve rescue - plus those whose quick-thinking in control helped prevent tragedy - have been honoured with Chief Fire Officer commendations.
Among them was Sprowston red watch manager Chris Harding-Hook, who went into deep water under the railway bridge in Green Lane, between Thorpe End and Great Plumstead, to rescue the trapped pair.
Without any specialist gear, he ended up with his head just above the flood water, which had reached the top of the car window.
He smashed the passenger car window and pulled out a woman, before two of his Sprowston firefighter colleagues freed a man from the back of the Honda car.
The pair were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be checked over, but were okay.
And Norfolk Fire and Rescue's chief fire officer Stuart Ruff, who met the firefighters to award his commendations this week, said it was tribute to the teamwork, bravery and quick-thinking of all 13 members of the service.
The 13 who received awards were from Sprowston Red Watch, Carrow Red Watch and control Red Watch.
Along with Mr Harding-Hook, Sprowston firefighters Jason Moore and Martin Le Page, plus crew manager Ian Dallain were commended.
The Carrow firefighters honoured were watch manager Michael Hughes and firefighters Tom Banks, Andrew Barron, Paul Browne and Leigh Madeley.
And those from control were watch manager (control) Darren Leach and firefighters (control) Robert Bickle, Kayleigh Arthurton and Julie Church, usually a white watch member who was standing in on that shift.
Mr Ruff said: "Our teams regularly face life and death situations. In this instance, 13 of our staff members worked together to reassure, react quickly and take lifesaving action to rescue two elderly people trapped in a car under water.
"Our control staff offered reassurance and comfort, lifesaving advice and ensured our crews were directed to where they needed to be.
"When the crews arrived they acted quickly as every second really did count.
“These kind of heroic actions are worthy of our Chief Fire Officer’s commendation and I was pleased to be able to present these this week.”