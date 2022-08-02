News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Long Stratton

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:42 PM August 2, 2022
Updated: 2:49 PM August 2, 2022
Fire crews attended after a light aircraft crashed

Firefighters are currently battling a large field blaze in Long Stratton. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nine fire crews are currently battling a large field blaze near Long Stratton.

Crews were called at about 2pm today (August 2) and are currently attempting to extinguish the fire.

The location is thought to be a corn field just off the A140, with reports it is spreading quickly.

Large plumes of smoke and flames can be seen from the road, which is currently seeing slow moving traffic. 

It comes after a parade of shops in the town were left damaged in a "devastating" blaze.

More to follow.

