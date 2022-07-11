Heatwave health warning raised as 'hottest day of year so far' begins
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Norfolk could witness the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to hit possibly over 33c in some parts of the country today.
The soaring heat has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to raise an earlier health warning to level 3 (amber) for the east of England, which calls for action to be taken to ensure the safety of high-risk groups.
According to a spokesman for Weatherquest, Monday and Tuesday will see the peak of this week's heatwave, but there are signs mercury levels will "ramp up" once again by Sunday and the start of next week.
Meteorologist Chris Bell said: "Today's temperatures are likely to reach 29-30c for most of Norfolk and it will be a hot and sunny day.
"The peak of the heat for this first spell of the heatwave will probably arrive tomorrow, with highs of 31-32c expected.
"It will remain warm for the rest of the week but temperatures will drop to the mid-20s however the heat will potentially ramp up again back to the 30s by the weekend and into Monday next week."
MORE: River left 'crying out for water'
Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.
The UKHSA level three alert is in place from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15.
Most Read
- 1 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
- 2 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
- 3 River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and abstraction
- 4 Town centre jewellery shop set to close after 20 years
- 5 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
- 6 Seven fire crews called to fire in the open near Norfolk town
- 7 Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night
- 8 'We're full' - Hospital's relentless pressure laid bare by boss
- 9 New Norfolk paddleboarding firm gearing up for busy summer
- 10 Revealed: The most popular 2022 baby names in the UK so far
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.
"Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.
"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."
Tips for keeping cool
- Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
- Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
- Check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly
- Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest
- Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
- Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day
- Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling
- Take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down
- Check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging