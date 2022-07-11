Heatwave health warning raised as 'hottest day of year so far' begins

The UKHSA has raised its heat warning to level three, with the hottest day of the year so far predicted - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk could witness the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to hit possibly over 33c in some parts of the country today.

The soaring heat has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to raise an earlier health warning to level 3 (amber) for the east of England, which calls for action to be taken to ensure the safety of high-risk groups.

According to a spokesman for Weatherquest, Monday and Tuesday will see the peak of this week's heatwave, but there are signs mercury levels will "ramp up" once again by Sunday and the start of next week.

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Meteorologist Chris Bell said: "Today's temperatures are likely to reach 29-30c for most of Norfolk and it will be a hot and sunny day.

"The peak of the heat for this first spell of the heatwave will probably arrive tomorrow, with highs of 31-32c expected.

"It will remain warm for the rest of the week but temperatures will drop to the mid-20s however the heat will potentially ramp up again back to the 30s by the weekend and into Monday next week."

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

The UKHSA level three alert is in place from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.

"Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."

Tips for keeping cool