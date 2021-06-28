News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters still at scene of huge recycling centre blaze 24 hours on

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:59 AM June 28, 2021   
Fire crews went back and forth along Cowle's Drove in Hockwold cum Wilton, near Brandon, to take on more water

The fire service remains on the scene of a recycling centre fire which started early on Sunday morning. 

More than 40 firefighters were called to Cowle's Drove in Hockwold cum Wilton, near Brandon, just before 7.30am after a fire broke out in a storage area at Freedom Recycling Ltd. 

One fire appliance currently remains on the scene as a watching brief, checking for fire hotspots. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said appliances had been on brief throughout the night. 

He added: "We are hopefully passing it back to the owners sometime this morning." 

Ambulances were sent to a fire at a recycling centre in Hockwold, near Brandon, as a precaution

Residents in the surrounding area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed on Sunday. 

Police blocked members of the public from accessing Cowle's Drove while units travelled back and forth to take on more water.


Ambulance vehicles were also in attendance, but there were not thought to be any injuries.

