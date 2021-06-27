Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze

Published: 11:05 AM June 27, 2021 Updated: 11:14 AM June 27, 2021

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a recycling centre in a Norfolk village.

A number of crews were called to Cowle's Drove in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford on Sunday morning at 7.22am after the fire broke out.

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around as emergency services rushed to the scene from around East Anglia, including six from Suffolk and one from Cambridgeshire.

A statement from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a fire in Hockwold cum Wilton. We advise all residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed until further notice."

A dozen fire engines are currently attending the blaze, alongside an incident command unit, two water carriers, two aerial ladders, an environmental protection unit and a number of support vehicles.

We are currently dealing with a fire in Hockwold Cum Wilton. We advise all residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed until further notice pic.twitter.com/pI3tMRje0Q — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) June 27, 2021

A spokesperson added: "A number of Norfolk and Suffolk appliances are in attendance at a large commercial fire on Cowles Drove.

"The crews are using main jets, hose reel jets supplemented by water carriers and hydrants, compressed air foam system to fight the fire."

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been called from Littleport, Brandon, Mildenhall, and Newmarket, as well as two from Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters appeared to take better control of the blaze between 9.30am and 10am, although it remained fierce.

An aerial ladder platform was being used, while a drone had been sent up to locate hot spots.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

Police are also in attendance at the scene after being called at 7.41am, with one officer saying it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to wider properties or the public.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There are several units at the scene and have been since just after 8am. Another one is heading to the scene to try and account for what is going on."

AA Roadwatch says the fire took place at a recycling centre with several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

No one is suspected to have suffered any injuries, although around five ambulances have attended the blaze as a precaution.

Traffic is coping well despite the rod being partially blocked in both directions.

Members of the public are being blocked from accessing the Cowle’s Drove unless they need to access properties on the near-side of the fire, although they cannot drive beyond the entrance to the recycling centre.