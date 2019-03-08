Emergency services called to fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin. Archant

Emergency services have been called to a blaze at Banham Poultry in Attleborough.

The fire service was called to the factory on Station Road in the town at 1.30pm and sent crews from Attleborough, Hingham, Thetford and Earlham.

Police were also called to the factory and members of staff could be seen standing outside.

