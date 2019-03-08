Updated
Emergency services called to fire at Banham Poultry
PUBLISHED: 14:41 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 March 2019
Archant
Emergency services have been called to a blaze at Banham Poultry in Attleborough.
Staff outside Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.
The fire service was called to the factory on Station Road in the town at 1.30pm and sent crews from Attleborough, Hingham, Thetford and Earlham.
Police were also called to the factory and members of staff could be seen standing outside.
Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.
Staff outside Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.
