Person airlifted to hospital after fire at Banham Poultry

PUBLISHED: 15:45 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 20 March 2019

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Archant

A person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a blaze at Banham Poultry in Attleborough.

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

The fire service were called to the factory on Station Road at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon and sent crews from Attleborough, Hingham, Thetford and Earlham.

Police and the ambulance service were also called to the scene.

Staff outside Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said paramedics treated one person for suspected electrical burns and they were airlifted to the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for further treatment.

Staff could be seen standing outside the factory and police remain at the scene, awaiting the arrival of officers from the Health and Safety Executive.

Staff outside Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Norfolk police said officers were at the scene awaiting for Health and Safety Executive officers to arrive.

