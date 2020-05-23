A47 reopens after six-hour fight to put out blaze

A barn next to Tolhouse Cottage on Lowestoft Road burst into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes Archant

The A47 has now reopened after emergency services spent hours at the scene of a major fire.

At least four appliances and a water carrier were dispatched to the scene as firefighters from both Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue services put out the blaze at an agricultural building.

With smoke billowing across the A47 at Hopton-on-Sea, the decision was taken to close the road at around midday.

The fire service said at around 5.30pm that the incident was coming to a close, and that it was no longer necessary for nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

As of 7pm, the road has now reopened.

A barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road burt into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes

Earlier in the day, a spokesman said: “At 11.59am a 999 call alerted us to a barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road. There are no animals in the barn which largely stores wood and plastic.”

With the smoke spreading and the potential for some toxic fumes due to the plastic, the fire service initially recommended that residents in the area close their windows and doors.

Officers from Norfolk Police have also been on the scene, and urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

A spokesman said: “Units from Great Yarmouth Police are assisting “Norfolk fire with road closures on the A47 at Hopton which is currently closed to all traffic whilst Fire deal with a matter nearby.

“Please avoid the area.”

