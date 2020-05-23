A47 closed as firefighters deal with major blaze

Pictures show a massive blaze, with smoke fumes rising near to the James Paget hospital. Photo: Trevor Fuller Archant

The A47 has been closed by police as firefighters deal with a large blaze.

Units from @GYarmouthPolice are assisting @Norfolkfire with road closures on the #A47 at Hopton which is currently closed to all traffic whilst Fire deal with a matter nearby. Please avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads #CCR5224 — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 23, 2020

Emergency services have closed the A47 from Hopton-on-sea and are urging people to avoid the area after a fire started nearby.

Photos show black plumes of smoke billowing across the road.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue services have been dispatched to deal with the blaze.

At least four appliances and a water carrier from both services are at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We currently have four appliances and the water carrier in attendance at an agricultural building fire on Lowestoft Road, Hopton-on-Sea.

We recommend that residents in the vicinity close windows and doors. Please be advised that the A47 in Hopton is closed in both directions.

“At 11.59am a 999 call alerted us to a barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road. There are no animals in the barn which largely stores wood and plastic.”

In a tweet Norfolk Police urged people to avoid the area. A spokesman said: “Units from Great Yarmouth Police are assisting “Norfolk fire with road closures on the A47 at Hopton which is currently closed to all traffic whilst Fire deal with a matter nearby. Please avoid the area.”

Though it looks to be nearby, a spokesman for the James Paget University Hospital confirmed there was no fire at the hospital.

