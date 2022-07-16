News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire crew remain at scene of 600-tonne straw blaze after 16 hours

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:07 AM July 16, 2022
Updated: 9:49 AM July 16, 2022
A fire crew remain at the scene of a 600-tonne straw stack blaze after 16 hours

A fire crew remain at the scene of a 600-tonne straw stack blaze after 16 hours - Credit: Supplied

A single fire crew remain at the scene of a 600-tonne straw stack blaze which ignited nearly 16 hours ago.

Firefighters were called to the incident in New Road, Tacolneston, just before 5pm on Friday, July 15.

This morning the fire is thought to be getting under control, with one appliance from Loddon currently at the scene to make sure the straw stack does not reignite. 

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk - Credit: Supplied

A total of ten crews have been involved in the efforts to put out the blaze, including from Wymondham, Attleborough and Long Stratton.

A water carrier from Hethersett, along with a technical rescue vehicle from Diss also attended.

Crews were called to tackle a blaze in Tacolneston

Crews were called to tackle a blaze in Tacolneston - Credit: Supplied

Speaking yesterday, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was expected that crews would be there for "some time".





Norfolk Live News
South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Yvonne Harrold, Saham Toney villager

What's life like in Norfolk's 'most isolated' village?

Sarah Hussain

person
xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Walking along the beach at Waxham on the East Norfolk Coast on a beautiful summers day.Picture:

5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Converted barn in running to win 'House of the Year' award

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon