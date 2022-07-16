Fire crew remain at scene of 600-tonne straw blaze after 16 hours
Published: 9:07 AM July 16, 2022
Updated: 9:49 AM July 16, 2022
- Credit: Supplied
A single fire crew remain at the scene of a 600-tonne straw stack blaze which ignited nearly 16 hours ago.
Firefighters were called to the incident in New Road, Tacolneston, just before 5pm on Friday, July 15.
This morning the fire is thought to be getting under control, with one appliance from Loddon currently at the scene to make sure the straw stack does not reignite.
A total of ten crews have been involved in the efforts to put out the blaze, including from Wymondham, Attleborough and Long Stratton.
A water carrier from Hethersett, along with a technical rescue vehicle from Diss also attended.
Speaking yesterday, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was expected that crews would be there for "some time".