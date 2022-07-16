Fire crew remain at scene of 600-tonne straw blaze after 16 hours

A fire crew remain at the scene of a 600-tonne straw stack blaze after 16 hours - Credit: Supplied

A single fire crew remain at the scene of a 600-tonne straw stack blaze which ignited nearly 16 hours ago.

Firefighters were called to the incident in New Road, Tacolneston, just before 5pm on Friday, July 15.

This morning the fire is thought to be getting under control, with one appliance from Loddon currently at the scene to make sure the straw stack does not reignite.

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk - Credit: Supplied

A total of ten crews have been involved in the efforts to put out the blaze, including from Wymondham, Attleborough and Long Stratton.

A water carrier from Hethersett, along with a technical rescue vehicle from Diss also attended.

Crews were called to tackle a blaze in Tacolneston - Credit: Supplied

Speaking yesterday, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was expected that crews would be there for "some time".















