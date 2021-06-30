News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn Festival service cancelled

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:57 AM June 30, 2021   
King's Lynn festival service on July 15, 2012.The mayoral attendants of King's Lynn.For EDP Norf

The King's Lynn Festival service would usually begin with a colourful procession - Credit: Bob Hobbs

The service which traditionally celebrates King’s Lynn Festival and Festival Too has been cancelled this year because of Covid regulations.

The service at King’s Lynn Minster was planned for July 18 which is due to be the final day of current Covid regulations. But social distancing restrictions would limit the size of the congregation which usually fills the Minster for the special occasion.

The service, which would usually begin with a colourful procession from the town hall to the Minster, has always marked the end of Festival Too’s popular outdoor concerts at the Tuesday Market Place, and the start of the two-week Lynn Festival.

This year Festival Too postponed its events. Lynn Festival is staging its 70th festival but with a less packed programme than usual.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: “We realise it’s impossible to hold the usual splendid service focussing on music and the arts.

“It wouldn’t seem much of a celebration when we are not able to sing. The Minster is usually full for the service but currently numbers are very restricted. We have agreed to look forward to next year with hope.”

