Farm's immense tribute to the Queen ploughed into 20-acre field

Norfolk farmer Jonny Storey used GPS tractor technology to cultivate a tribute to the Queen in a 20-acre field at Feltwell - Credit: Gareth Waite / Jonny Storey

A poignant tribute to the Queen has been created in a Norfolk farm field - a gesture so large it can only be truly appreciated from above.

Jonny Storey used satellite-guided tractor software to precisely plough a recently-harvested field with the letters RIP EIIR - a "rest in peace" message using the royal cypher for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The lettering fills most of the 20-acre stubble field at Feltwell, part of family business MJ Storey and Sons, which also includes Mr Storey's father Martin and uncle Stephen.

He said the whole family was deeply saddened by the death of the monarch, who had a strong connection with the countryside and was a dedicated supporter of the farming industry, including as a patron of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

So Mr Storey wanted to find a fitting way to pay tribute to the Queen's 70-year reign.

"Because we are family farmers and royalists, we all felt the deepest sadness when the Queen passed, and we wanted to do something," he said.

"Knowing her passion for British agriculture, this was a way to show the farmers' appreciation for her support.

"This was something we can do easily in a few hours, and for the amount of service she gave for all of us it was a small effort.

"It took about five hours, and we can easily take time out of what we do to spread the word about how appreciative farmers are for a great lady like that."

The letters are written in the darker soil disturbed by a stubble cultivator, pulled behind the tractor.

Mr Storey said the design will be visible for about a week before the rest of the field needs to be cultivated for the next crop.

"All I have done is programmed the design into the tractor's GPS system," he said. "I didn't draw it by hand, the tractor did it for me.

"You have got to be at a fair height to see it. If you walk by it, you can roughly make out where it says RIP, but you really need to see it from the air."

