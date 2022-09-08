Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association pays tribute to the Queen
- Credit: Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association
The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, giving thanks for her unwavering loyalty and devotion.
A patron of the association, Her Majesty was its 11th Royal President since its formation in 1847.
In a statement, it said: "In a message marking the 150th anniversary of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association in 1997, Her Majesty recalled her last visit to the show.
"The Queen had 'many happy memories of my term as President in 1986'. It was a glorious day of sunshine when she and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the opening of the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday, June 25.
"The Queen and Prince Philip had toured the showground in the Royal carriage and had showed a keen interest in all aspects of the show and met many of those involved with its organisation."
During the day, the Queen also presented trophies to prize-winning cattle and heavy horse exhibitors in the grand ring.
“It was a day which will be long remembered by all present,” wrote the then chairman, Timothy Colman in his annual report in 1986.
The Queen became the association’s patron in 1952.
In that year, the Royal Norfolk Show was staged at Raveningham, by invitation of the then Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Edmund Bacon.
Her Majesty first visited the Norfolk Showground in 1957 when the event was held there.