Family pay tribute to father who died in New Year's Day crash

Anthony Glover with his daughter. Piicture: NORFOLK POLICE NORFOLK POLICE

Tributes have been paid to a well-respected father-of-two and former serviceman who died in a New Year's Day crash.

Scaffolder Anthony Glover, 31, from Bottom Breck Close in New Costessey, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on New Year's Day, the day after being involved in a two-car collision on the A140 at Long Stratton.

He had been driving a silver Ford Mondeo towards Norwich at around 4.43pm which "abruptly" turned into the path of a Saab travelling in the opposite direction, according to witnesses.

An inquest into Mr Glover's death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, on September 5.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded the father-of-two, died because of a road traffic collision.

The crash happened close to the Church Lane junction near the Hempnall crossroads.

It emerged that Mr Glover had been over the drink-drive limit at the time of crash and had not been wearing a seat belt, the inquest heard.

Tests revealed he had 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 microgrammes.

After the inquest, Mr Glover's sister Annie said: "He was a father, son, brother, partner and friend. He was also a Royal Anglian Regiment veteran and a PTSD sufferer. This was diagnosed years after leaving the army.

"This man served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The latter changed him forever. He saved lives as a medic and he carried injured brothers on his shoulders. He also saw his brothers die on the battlefield and in vehicles in front of him.

"He was a man who crawled through the sand to reach his injured brothers knowing that it may cost him his life.

"Following these tours and his discharge from the army he struggled to cope with civilian life, reliving the horrors of war as far too many of our heroes do. Anthony received help from good friends but ultimately alcohol had become a coping mechanism during the many years that he had tried to get help.

"Tragically Anthony lost his life in the early hours of New Year's Day 2019 and he never got to start the rehabilitation course due to start in January 2019.

"He was a good man and well-respected and loved by his family, friends and army brothers. He will be missed forever".