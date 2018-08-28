Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thousands raised for family of man killed in A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 13:01 09 January 2019

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Fundraising efforts for the family of Anthony Glover, including a sponsored head shave, have raised thousands of pounds.

Mr Glover died on New Year’s Day after a car crash on the A140 at Long Stratton the previous evening, leaving behind two small children and a partner.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of The Boundary pub on Aylsham Road in Norwich where Mr Glover was a regular, has been leading an appeal to financially support the army veteran’s family.

A charity day of Soul music will be held at the pub on January 26, which Mr Childs said was Mr Glover’s birthday. Mr Childs has thanked the public for their “kindness and generosity.”

His appeal, which combines cash donations with The Anthony Glover Fundraising Page on Facebook, had on January 9 raised more than £2,000.

Mr Childs is joined by Kane Hornigold, who will be shaving his hair off at the event, and has raised £600.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heatbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists