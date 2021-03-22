Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Published: 1:39 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM March 22, 2021

The family of James Brownlee have been informed after a body was found on the riverbank near Whitlingham Lane. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The family of a missing man have been informed after a body was found on the riverbank on the outskirts of Norwich.

Emergency services, including the police, were called to Whitlingham Lane in Trowse at 8.43am on Saturday, March 20, following reports a body had been seen along the riverbank.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of James Brownlee has been informed.

Mr Brownlee was reported missing on February 8 after last being seen in the Recorder Road area of the city a few days earlier.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body of the deceased as James Brownlee, age 25, from Norwich. His family has been informed."

On Saturday, an area of Whitlingham Lane and parts of the walkway around the broad were temporarily closed while emergency services responded to the incident, the cordon has since been removed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a Home Office post mortem scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 23.



