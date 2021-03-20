Man's body found near Norwich
- Credit: Archant
The body of a man has been found along a river bank near Norwich.
Emergency services were called to Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, at 8.43am on Saturday morning.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said emergency services were called after reports of a body seen along the river bank.
Visitors to Whitlingham Lake should be aware the lane and parts of the walkway around the lake have been temporarily closed while emergency services deal with the situation.
The rest of the Broad is open as usual, with emergency service activity concentrated around Norwich Canoe Club near to Witlingham Boat House.
Hemsby Lifeboat said it was paged at around 9.30am to assist the police and fire service, with a number of officers and rapid response vehicles still on scene as of 12.30pm.
