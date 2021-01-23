News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'High-powered' electric vehicle charging points approved on edge of city

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:00 AM January 23, 2021   
The new charging points, which will be installed at Thickthorn Services, will increase electric vehicle charging provision in Norwich.

The application to install six new electric vehicle (EV) charging points on the outskirts of Norwich has been approved.

EV network firm Ionity, a joint venture founded by BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen, submitted plans with South Norfolk District Council to install the "high-powered" charging points at Thickthorn Services.

Ionity said the new stations would offer more power and a faster speed of charging than the nearest alternative, in Little Melton, and would fill a gap in an "underserved" area where the A47 and A11 meet.

Planners at SNDC gave the go-ahead to the installation of the charging points, a transformer unit and power cabinets on Monday, January 18, and specified that the work must begin within the next three years.

It comes after UK Power Networks announced a new scheme to attract more EV charging point firms to invest in the city.

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

