'High-powered' electric vehicle charging points approved on edge of city

Published: 9:00 AM January 23, 2021

The new charging points, which will be installed at Thickthorn Services, will increase electric vehicle charging provision in Norwich. - Credit: Unsplash

The application to install six new electric vehicle (EV) charging points on the outskirts of Norwich has been approved.

EV network firm Ionity, a joint venture founded by BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen, submitted plans with South Norfolk District Council to install the "high-powered" charging points at Thickthorn Services.

Ionity said the new stations would offer more power and a faster speed of charging than the nearest alternative, in Little Melton, and would fill a gap in an "underserved" area where the A47 and A11 meet.

Planners at SNDC gave the go-ahead to the installation of the charging points, a transformer unit and power cabinets on Monday, January 18, and specified that the work must begin within the next three years.

It comes after UK Power Networks announced a new scheme to attract more EV charging point firms to invest in the city.