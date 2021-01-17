New scheme to attract more EV charging point firms to invest in Norwich

Published: 3:50 PM January 17, 2021

A new project will aim to tempt more electric vehicle charging point companies to invest in Norwich and the surrounding areas. - Credit: UK Power Networks

The east's electricity network operator is joining up with local authorities for a pilot project aiming to extend electric vehicle (EV) provision in Norwich.

UK Power Networks said it is working with Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council to address EV blackspots in the fine city.

As part of the Charge Collective scheme, areas that are yet to install enough charging points will be identified so plans can be put in place to extend provision, in a bid to entice more people into switching to an EV.

The utility firm is also working with authorities in Cambridge and London on similar projects.

As transport accounts for 28pc of all greenhouse gas emission in the UK, these schemes form part of the government's pledge to reduce carbon emission in the UK to Net Zero by 2050.

Ian Cameron, UK Power Networks' head of innovation, said: "This project is going to help us discover how we can support our communities to get more charge points into areas that need them at the lowest cost to consumers, ensuring that nobody is left behind.”

It comes after a planning application was submitted by EV charging firm Ionity, seeking permission to install six new high-powered charging points at Thickthorn services, where the A47 and A11 meet.

Six new EV charging points could be installed at Thickthorn Services. - Credit: Simon Parkin

In a statement, Ionity said the proposed charging points would be more accessible and offer a faster speed of charging than the closest equivalents in Little Melton.

UK Power Networks said the Charge Collective project would offer discounts to encourage charge point installers to invest in areas like Norwich, to extend provision in the city and the surrounding areas.

Kevin Maguire, Norwich City Council's cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, said: “The Charge Collective project will help our city to identify barriers to EV take-up especially in areas of high density housing. It’s important that the electrification of transport is socially inclusive and benefits all sectors of society."

In a joint statement from Norfolk County Council, Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, and Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "This project seeks to enable and encourage providers to invest in Norfolk, which is crucial if we are to have the charging network we need to support a greener economic future.”