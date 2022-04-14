News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hunt for Breckland lottery winner ends after person claims £1m prize

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:48 AM April 14, 2022
National Lottery Lotto, Euro Millions and Thunder Ball tickets, in north London.

The hunt to find a mystery lottery winner from the Breckland area has ended after the ticket holder came forward to claim the prize - Credit: PA

The mystery Norfolk winner of a £1m prize has finally come forward four months after the EuroMillions prize draw.

The winning ticket was bought in the Breckland district on January 21, 2022 and an appeal was launched the following month to help find the ticket holder.

The National Lottery operator Camelot UK confirmed today that it has received a claim for the life-changing sum and it will now go through the process of validation in order to secure the winnings. 

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“It was an amazing night for UK EuroMillions players, with 25 UK millionaires made. We now have 22 of these prizes claimed from this draw that were won by UK players and we’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their tickets so that we can pay out these last few remaining prizes." 

