Hunt is on to find mystery £1m lottery winner from Norfolk

The hunt is on to find a missing Euro Millions lottery winner from the Breckland district who has bagged themselves £1m.

Time is ticking for the lucky winner who needs to claim their life-changing prize.

The ticket was bought from within the Breckland area for the special Euro Millions European Millionaire Maker draw on January 21.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s important that any player who is not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who thinks they have a genuine claim to the prize notifies us in writing by 5pm on Sunday, February, 20 at the latest.

“We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket holders who have claimed their prizes from the special Euro Millions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners, including the lucky ticket holder who bought their ticket in the Breckland district, will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.”

With the winning ticket in their possession, the ticket holder has until Wednesday, July, 20 to make their claim.

For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.