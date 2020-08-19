Search

Hundreds sign petition set up to reverse Broad fish barriers decision

PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 19 August 2020

A petition calling for the decision to install fish barriers at the entrance of a Norfolk Broad to be reversed has received more than 860 signatures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A petition calling for the decision to install fish barriers at the entrance of a Norfolk Broad to be reversed has received more than 860 signatures.

The Environment Agency has granted Natural England a permit to place fish barriers across the entrances to Hoveton Great Broad as part of a restoration project to improve the broads ecology.. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.The Environment Agency has granted Natural England a permit to place fish barriers across the entrances to Hoveton Great Broad as part of a restoration project to improve the broads ecology.. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

In July, the Environment Agency (EA) granted Natural England a permit to place fish barriers across the entrances to Hoveton Great Broad and Hudson’s Bay as part of a restoration project to improve the Broad’s ecology.

But angling, fishery and wildlife groups in the Broads have condemned the decision, which they say poses an “extremely serious threat to fish stocks”, especially bream and the wildlife which depends on them.

The EA said while there is a risk to fish populations in Hoveton Great Broad, they do not believe the threat goes any wider.

Now, in a bid to reverse the decision and to draw public attention to the issue the Broads Angling Services Group (BASG), supported by the Angling Trust, has launched a petition, calling for the EA’s decision to be reversed.

The Angling Trust has also written objections to the EA, Natural England and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Martyn Page, author, BASG director and founder of Angling Direct, said: “The Broads have been famous for their bream since the 1800s but evidence shows that these are now threatened by the plans to close off their main spawning grounds on Hoveton Great Broad and as such potentially seriously endanger not only the Northern Broads Bream stocks but also pike (for which the Broads are also famous) as well as other fish eating birds and animals.”

He said the project would not go ahead if it denied salmon, birds or other animals access to spawning or breeding grounds, and said bream should be “afforded similar protection” and the project amended to allow them to spawn successfully.

Angling Direct co-founder Martyn Page. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAngling Direct co-founder Martyn Page. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An Environment Agency spokesperson said when making its decision to issue the Flood Risk Activity Permit, it had carefully considered all the evidence available, including evidence from the BASG, a public consultation and its own fisheries officers’ advice.

They said: “We will do whatever we can through working with Natural England and anglers to monitor any impact on the wider Broadland fishery.

“Although we recognise there is a risk to the current fish populations that use Hoveton Great Broad, we do not conclude that it poses an ‘extremely serious threat’ to the wider Broadland fishery.”

