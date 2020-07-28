Search

Fish barriers to be installed on Norfolk broad

PUBLISHED: 07:14 28 July 2020

The Environment Agency has granted Natural England a permit to place fish barriers across the entrances to Hoveton Great Broad as part of a restoration project to improve the broad’s ecology.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Barriers which will prevent fish from entering a Norfolk broad for up to 10 years have been given the green light.

The Environment Agency has granted Natural England a permit to place fish barriers across the entrances to Hoveton Great Broad as part of a restoration project to improve the broad’s ecology.

The Natural England-led project aims to restore Hoveton Great Broad and Hudson’s Bay to clear water by using natural restoration techniques.

For the Broad to return to clear water, the amount of algae needs to be reduced.

To do this the project proposes removing the majority of fish from the broad, allowing water fleas to thrive which will the eat the algae.

The barriers will be in place for up to 10 years, preventing the fish from entering the Broad while the ecology recovers.

The decision follows a public consultation to consider Natural England’s proposal for a flood risk activity permit, which is required to install the permeable fish barriers.

