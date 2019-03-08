Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

More palm oil found on beaches after warning to dog owners

PUBLISHED: 14:39 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 18 May 2019

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Archant

Several bags have been filled as attempts are made to clear palm oil from the region's coastline.

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane BarrettMore palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Members of the public reported finding masses of the substance - which is poisonous to dogs - on the beach between Hemsby and Scratby this morning, filling dozens of bin bags in the process.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday (May 17) local residents came away from Caister with a number of brimming bags having scoured the beach from the lifeboat shed to Braddock Road area.

Their find prompted a warning from Great Yarmouth Borough Council, who urged dog owners to keep pets on short leads if they decide to walk near the sea.

The council's vice-chairman, Keith Wood, said he hoped to arrange a beach clean-up, while Caister Parish Council has asked the public to report sightings of palm oil by calling 01493 846478.

Earlier this month palm oil was spotted between Happisburgh and Walcott, and deposits were found on beaches across Norfolk and Suffolk last year.

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Female police officer suffers broken eye socket and nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists