'It is fatal to dogs' - Warning as more palm oil washes up on Norfolk beach

Bags full of palm oil cleared from Caister beach. Photo: Courtesy of Caister Parish Council Caister Parish Council

Dog owners have been warned to be vigilant after palm oil washed up on a number of Norfolk beaches.

Caister Parish Council posted a photo seven plastic bags full of palm oil fatbergs local residents had cleared from the lifeboat shed to Braddock Road area of Caister beach today.

The substance, which is toxic to dogs, has been spotted all along the beach prompting a warning from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Vice-chairman Kevin Wood said: "We've got palm oil all a way along the beach at Caister and more people have been in touch to say they have cleared bags full of it away.

"The advice to dog owners right now is if you take your dog on the beach then keep them on a short lead as it is fatal to dogs if they eat it and they do tend to pick it up."

Mr Wood said he had contacted Great Yarmouth Borough Council Rangers and was hoping to arrange a beach clean up.

Caister Parish Council asked that members of the public report any palm oil they see with its size and exact location to 01493846478 so they can arrange for its removal.

Earlier this month palm oil was spotted between Happisburgh and Walcott, and deposits were found on several beaches last year.