Barbecues, a deck chair and a burnt nappy - the trash heap collected from one mile of beach

Rubbish found on the beach between Eccles-on-Sea and Sea Palling. Picture: Sarah Lloyd Archant

A volunteer litter picker has spoken out against “thoughtless” beach-goers after finding a huge amount of litter on one stretch of sand.

Sarah Lloyd, who regularly picks up litter along the stretch of Norfolk beach near where she lives in Lessingham, with her dog, Tolly. Picture: Provided by Sarah Lloyd Sarah Lloyd, who regularly picks up litter along the stretch of Norfolk beach near where she lives in Lessingham, with her dog, Tolly. Picture: Provided by Sarah Lloyd

Sarah Lloyd, who lives in Lessingham, collected several bag-loads of rubbish over one mile between Sea Paling and Eccles on four days last week.

Ms Lloyd, 65, said the quantity collected was no more than she would find there in a ‘normal’ year, but it was still far too much.

She said: “People often just bury their disposable barbecues after they’ve finished with them, and sometimes they bury the rest of their rubbish as well, thinking it’s job done. They don’t want the bother of having to collect it all up and carry it off the beach.

“I think it’s very thoughtless. I can’t say I’m shocked because it’s something that’s always happened.”

A burnt chair found on the beach between Eccles-on-Sea and Sea Palling. Picture: Sarah Lloyd A burnt chair found on the beach between Eccles-on-Sea and Sea Palling. Picture: Sarah Lloyd

Ms Lloyd litter picks on that part of the beach most mornings while walking her dog.

She said she started in 2013 after Norfolk experienced its biggest tidal surge in 60 years.

She said: “The beach looked like a municipal tip.

“In the winter there’s always a lot of things washing up, and in the summer, because of the lighter tides, it’s mostly the holidaymaker rubbish.

Rubbish found on the beach between Eccles-on-Sea and Sea Palling. Picture: Sarah Lloyd Rubbish found on the beach between Eccles-on-Sea and Sea Palling. Picture: Sarah Lloyd

“People do wild camp there as well but in general they’re not the ones that leave the rubbish.”

Other items Ms Lloyd found between June 23 and June 26 include plastic bottles, nitrous oxide cylinders and glass bottles.

She also found the remains of metal-framed deck chair that looked like it had been thrown onto a fire.

Ms Lloyd said: “I find everything people need for a barbecue. I also found a half burnt nappy that must have been thrown on a fire as well. There’s quite often bit of clothing, the odd shoe and things like that. And all year round, people leave their bags of dog poo.”

Ms Lloyd said the message for people who wanted to visit the beach was simple.

“Leave only your footprints behind,” she said. “People go there because it’s a beautiful beach, which is fine, but you have to respect it as well.”

It follows Jake Fiennes, Holkham estate’s conservation manager, sharing photos of an entire skip full of rubbish left on Holkham beach last week.

