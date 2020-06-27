Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

A Norfolk conservationist has shared a photograph of a skip full of rubbish left by sunseekers on the north Norfolk coast.

The picture posted by Jake Fiennes showing the rubbish he had collected off Holkham beach, bagged up and filling a skip, left by daytrippers. Pic: Jake Fiennes The picture posted by Jake Fiennes showing the rubbish he had collected off Holkham beach, bagged up and filling a skip, left by daytrippers. Pic: Jake Fiennes

Jake Fiennes, conservation manager at the privately owned Holkham estate, and brother of famous Hollywood actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, posted a photograph on social media on Friday showing rubbish he’d bagged up, which filled an entire skip.

It had been left by people enjoying the heatwave and contained empty bottles of coke, lemonade and water as well as sandwich packaging.

“Well, it’s not quite #bournemouthbeach,” Mr Fiennes tweeted, referring to the overcrowding in Bournemouth after people flocked for a day by the sea, “but here is this morning’s pickings from Holkham beach following yesterday’s exodus to the beach.

“Managed to fill an entire skip. What happened to take your litter home with you?”

Jake Fiennes, who is conservationist manager at the Holkham estate. Pic: Archant Jake Fiennes, who is conservationist manager at the Holkham estate. Pic: Archant

Although Norfolk wasn’t as crowded as Bournemouth, where a major incident has been declared, people did make the most of the warm weather at the county’s picturesque coastline.

The famous scene from movie Shakespeare in Love starring Gwyneth Paltrow on Holkham beach. Pic: Archant The famous scene from movie Shakespeare in Love starring Gwyneth Paltrow on Holkham beach. Pic: Archant

Holkham had asked people to take their litter home.

In response to his post, one person said it was time for an entry fee, which could be refunded if people left after properly bagging up their rubbish.

Another person said it was “unacceptable and unforgiveable”.

Holkham beach. Pic: Archant Holkham beach. Pic: Archant

Mr Fiennes’ was a gamekeeper on the Raveningham estate for many years before taking up the post of conservation manager at the 25,000-acre Holkham estate, which is owned by the Coke family.

Holkham beach was famously where actress Gwyneth Paltrow filmed the movie Shakespeare in Love, coincidentally starring opposite Mr Fiennes’ twin brother Joseph.

Their older brother is well-known actor Ralph Fiennes, their two sisters are directors and their other brother is a composer.