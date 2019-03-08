Norfolk woman vows to live the low impact lifestyle

Erna Gotyar has launched Rooting for Earth with her partner Michael Brodie Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

When Erna Gotyar saw how much plastic gets washed up on our beaches, she started organising clean-ups.

Erna Gotyar with a jar of eco-friendly deodorant pearls Picture: Chris Bishop Erna Gotyar with a jar of eco-friendly deodorant pearls Picture: Chris Bishop

Now she has given up her job as an office administrator and launched a business dedicated to reducing the amount of pollution that ends up in the sea.

Rooting for Earth does just what it says on its recycled tin, with a website selling eco-friendly products.

There are stainless drinking straws, plastic-free shaving kits, bamboo toothbrushes and wooden dish and bottle scrubbers.

Miss Gotyar, 36, from King's Lynn, said: "I was always aware of the problems, you see all the news about pollution and everything.

A plastic-free shaving kit including a stainless steel razor and solid shaving soap Picture: Chris Bishop A plastic-free shaving kit including a stainless steel razor and solid shaving soap Picture: Chris Bishop

"One day, I thought I would join one of the beach cleans, I saw the problem first hand and that's when I decided to do more about it."

Miss Gotyar and her partner Michael Brodie, 38, took their products to today's King's Lynn Farmers Market, where there was a steady stream of interest.

Among their wares were toothbrushes made from bamboo, rather than the normal plastic items of which tens of millions are thrown away each year.

"They end up in landfill or they end up in the sea because when we do litter picks we find them," said Miss Gotyar.

Glass jars filled with putty-like pearls of deodorant avoid both greenhouse gases and the plastics used in aerosols.

Miss Gotyar's website also charts her move towards becoming a conscious consumer and promotes the low impact lifestyle.

"As a consumer I make a decision every day to buy or not to buy and make a conscious decision what I am buying," she said. "I challenged myself to reduce my plastic footprint and that's where my journey to sustainability properly started.

"I am passionate about living the low-impact lifestyle and helping others to do the same.

"It's not about being perfect, you just have to make a start, even a small change."

Miss Gotyar's next beach clean is on Tuesday, July 23, at Old Hunstanton - meet at the lighthouse, 5.30pm.

The event is part of Kiko Matthews's Kik-Plastic tour around the UK coastline.