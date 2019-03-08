Help Kik-Plastic on Norfolk's beaches

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:07 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 11 July 2019

Kiko Matthews hopes to remove tonnes of plastic from our beaches Picture: Kik-Plastic

Archant

A round-Britain beach clean is coming to Norfolk.

Kiko Matthews will be cycling 60 miles a day for three months Picture: Kik-PlasticKiko Matthews will be cycling 60 miles a day for three months Picture: Kik-Plastic

Teacher-turned Atlantic rower Kiko Matthews is cycling around all 4,500 miles of the UK coastline, joining campaigners at 70 beaches along the way.

On Tuesday, July 23 (5.30pm), she will brining her Kik-Plastic campaign to Old Hunstanton and on Wednesday, July 24 (5.30pm), she will be in Great Yarmouth.

"I am working with individuals and existing organisations

such as the Marine Conservation Society, Keep Britain Tidy, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and British Kitesurfing Association, to help me reach as many people as possible," she said.

Kiko Matthews will bee joining ebach cleans at Old Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth Picture: Kik-PlasticKiko Matthews will bee joining ebach cleans at Old Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth Picture: Kik-Plastic

"This challenge isn't just about cleaning up our beaches,

it aims to bring communities together and is a great excuse to get outside with nature and do something positive for the planet and our health and well-being, all at once."

King's Lynn-based environmentalist Erna Gotyar, who is helping to organise the Hunstanton clean, said: "I hope there will be 100, that may be optimistic but it woukldd be good to get 100 showing support for Kiko." Campaigners claim micro-plastics are in every marine animal on our coastlines, as well as in our drinking water and the food we eat.

They say that by 2050, there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish.

Miss Matthews, 38, who began her ride in London on May 5, became the fastest woman to row the Atlantic in March 2018.

The former science teacher had never rowed before, never been to sea and had brain surgery six months before her departure, made the crossing in 49 days.

She raised more than £100,000 for Kings College Hospital, the hospital which saved her life.

Kik-Plastic will see her cycle around 60 miles a day for nearly three months.

She hopes to collect 2.5 tonnes of waste and work with 1,250 volunteers around the country before the end of the ride on Sunday, July 28.

Campaigners will meet at the Lighthouse, Old Hunstanton, on July 23 and the Sea Life Centre gardens on July 24 (5.30pm).

People can sign-up to sponsor or take part in a beach clean, run a beach clean, cycle or follow the Kik-Plastic journey via the website www.kikomatthews.com/kik-plastic or on social media @kikomatthews and @kikplastic.

