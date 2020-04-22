Emergency services respond to fight between two men in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 14:15 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 22 April 2020
Police, fire crews and the ambulance service are in attendance in Great Yarmouth after a fight broke out between two men.
According to Norfolk Police, crews were called out at 12.43pm today to Middle Market Road, outside Iceland, after receiving reports of two males fighting.
An East Anglian Air Ambulance, single fire crew and multiple police units remain on the scene, with one eyewitness describing a “huge commotion” taking place.
More to follow.
