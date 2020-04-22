Video

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant 2020

A man has died following a “serious altercation” between a driver and a pedestrian in Great Yarmouth.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Police were called to Middle Market Road at 12.34pm today to reports of a fight breaking out between two men.

Though the air ambulance, fire crews and police were called to the scene, one man was pronounced dead.

Norfolk Police said: “Another man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is being taken into police custody for questioning.

“It is not believed any weapons were used in the assault.”



They added: “Detectives are investigating, and the area has been cordoned off while enquiries take place, to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”

According to an eyewitness at the scene, there was a “huge commotion” of emergency services with “at least 15 police vehicles” gathered on Middle Market Road earlier this afternoon.