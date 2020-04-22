Search

Advanced search

Video

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 15:40 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 22 April 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant 2020

A man has died following a “serious altercation” between a driver and a pedestrian in Great Yarmouth.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany WoodmanThe East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Police were called to Middle Market Road at 12.34pm today to reports of a fight breaking out between two men.

Though the air ambulance, fire crews and police were called to the scene, one man was pronounced dead.

Norfolk Police said: “Another man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is being taken into police custody for questioning.

“It is not believed any weapons were used in the assault.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany WoodmanThe East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

They added: “Detectives are investigating, and the area has been cordoned off while enquiries take place, to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”

According to an eyewitness at the scene, there was a “huge commotion” of emergency services with “at least 15 police vehicles” gathered on Middle Market Road earlier this afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Decision reached on ending King’s Lynn Town’s season

A vital decision has been made regarding King's Lynn Town's seaosn Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps
Drive 24