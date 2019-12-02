Search

Queues as emergency gas works begin on busy street

PUBLISHED: 11:09 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 02 December 2019

The gas works on Thunder Lane. Photo: Archant

The gas works on Thunder Lane. Photo: Archant

Archant

Emergency gas works have started on a street near Norwich after a suspected leak was reported.

Two-way traffic lights have been put in place on Thunder Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, near its junction with Plumstead Road East, by Cadent.

The gas network body has estimated that work is set to continue until Tuesday, December 10 and that it began to find and repair a suspected gas leak.

The goal of the work, according to roadworks.org, is to "trace then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible".

But Cadent said it was an isolated incident, and not connected to a major scheme to upgrade the city's gas network ongoing down the road at Heartsease.

In that scheme, the works having been ongoing since September.

They said suspect gas leaks should be reported on 0800 111 999.

