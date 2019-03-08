Search

Advanced search

Delays ahead as months of gasworks along major city route begin Monday

PUBLISHED: 09:24 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 06 September 2019

Plumstead Road in Norwich, where months of roadworks will begin on Monday. Picture: Archant

Plumstead Road in Norwich, where months of roadworks will begin on Monday. Picture: Archant

Archant

Months of work to improve gas connections in an area on the outskirts of Norwich get under way on Monday - more than a month after they were originally scheduled to begin.

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: ArchantAnne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Works to replace ageing gas mains in the Plumstead Road area were initially scheduled to start on Monday, July 29, but were postponed at the 11th hour by providers Cadent.

These works will now begin on Monday and will see stretches of the road into the city close on interval - beginning at the end closest to the Heartsease roundabout and progressing towards the city.

The first phase will see the eastbound lane of Plumstead Road closed for three weeks, from Monday, September 9 until Friday, September 27.

As the scheme progresses, there will also be closures at Lionwood Road, Hilary Avenue and Heartsease Lane, with the project scheduled to progress until just weeks before Christmas.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "The work involves diverting existing low pressure gas mains and replacing ageing medium pressure gas mains.

"This essential work will help ensure local residents keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies until the dawn of the 22nd Century.

You may also want to watch:

"Throughout the project access will be maintained for local residents, businesses and shops."

For the duration of the works, temporary traffic lights will be put into use, along with a number of diversions.

Speaking in July, when the works were originally set to begin, Anne Martin, proprietor of Great Eastern Models railway shop - one of those on a parade of shops by the closure, said: "As we are a destination shop and don't tend to get passing trade, my fear is those who know about the roadworks and make specific tripes may just not bother coming in."

The planned closures are as follows:

- September 9 until 27: Plumstead Road, 100m west from Heartsease Lane (eastbound lane only)

- October 7 until November 29: Lionwood Road 25m south from Plumstead Road junction

- October 21 until November 1: Hilary Avenue 25 north from Plumstead Road junction

Bus services during the works will be diverted via Hilary Avenue and Borrowdale Drive, heading out of the city only. Services towards the city are unaffected.

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Primary school which was nearly forced to shut rated ‘outstanding’

Charles Dawin Primary School's Vice Principal Mari Bunton and Principal Jo Brown, celebrating the school's Outstanding OFSTED with pupils. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk’s most wanted captured hiding in river by police dog after three-hour manhunt

Police Dog Daley. PIC: NS POLICE DOGS TWITTER

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists