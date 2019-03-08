Delays ahead as months of gasworks along major city route begin Monday

Plumstead Road in Norwich, where months of roadworks will begin on Monday. Picture: Archant Archant

Months of work to improve gas connections in an area on the outskirts of Norwich get under way on Monday - more than a month after they were originally scheduled to begin.

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Works to replace ageing gas mains in the Plumstead Road area were initially scheduled to start on Monday, July 29, but were postponed at the 11th hour by providers Cadent.

These works will now begin on Monday and will see stretches of the road into the city close on interval - beginning at the end closest to the Heartsease roundabout and progressing towards the city.

The first phase will see the eastbound lane of Plumstead Road closed for three weeks, from Monday, September 9 until Friday, September 27.

As the scheme progresses, there will also be closures at Lionwood Road, Hilary Avenue and Heartsease Lane, with the project scheduled to progress until just weeks before Christmas.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "The work involves diverting existing low pressure gas mains and replacing ageing medium pressure gas mains.

"This essential work will help ensure local residents keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies until the dawn of the 22nd Century.

"Throughout the project access will be maintained for local residents, businesses and shops."

For the duration of the works, temporary traffic lights will be put into use, along with a number of diversions.

Speaking in July, when the works were originally set to begin, Anne Martin, proprietor of Great Eastern Models railway shop - one of those on a parade of shops by the closure, said: "As we are a destination shop and don't tend to get passing trade, my fear is those who know about the roadworks and make specific tripes may just not bother coming in."

The planned closures are as follows:

- September 9 until 27: Plumstead Road, 100m west from Heartsease Lane (eastbound lane only)

- October 7 until November 29: Lionwood Road 25m south from Plumstead Road junction

- October 21 until November 1: Hilary Avenue 25 north from Plumstead Road junction

Bus services during the works will be diverted via Hilary Avenue and Borrowdale Drive, heading out of the city only. Services towards the city are unaffected.