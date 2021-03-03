HGVs 'unwelcome' as opposition voiced to mineral extraction site

Published: 10:09 AM March 3, 2021

Breckland Council have objected to plans for a proposed mineral extraction site on Elveden Road, between Elveden and Barnham. - Credit: Google Maps/Canva

More HGVs are “unwelcome” say objectors, as plans for a mineral extraction site could see more traffic coming through a town.

Breckland Council has opposed a planning application lodged with Suffolk County Council to extract sand and gravel and bring in waste material to restore land at North Farm, in Barnham, back to heathland.

This comes as documents, prepared on behalf of Mick George Ltd, revealed the proposed route for HGVs coming to and from the site, on Elveden Road, with an estimated 30 to 40 loads a day.

Breckland Council have objected to plans for a proposed mineral extraction site on Elveden Road, between Elveden and Barnham. - Credit: Google Maps

It states that outbound traffic would turn right out of the site, to meet the A134 junction, where lorries can either turn right or left.

But in an objection submitted by Breckland Council, Rob Walker, executive director for place, wrote that it was a “disappointment” that the council was not directly consulted on the planning application given its “proximity and potential impact on Breckland”.

He said: “I note the proposal would involve approximately three-four loads per hour per day. I also note that vehicles on exiting the site right and reaching the junction with A134 do have the option to turn right or left.

You may also want to watch:

“However, there is still the potential for up to eight additional HGV movements turning left and travelling north bound on the A134, ending up in Thetford, having to negotiate the already heavily congested route of the A134 through Thetford residential areas.

Breckland Council have objected to plans for a proposed mineral extraction site on Elveden Road, between Elveden and Barnham. The proposed HGV route could see more traffic along the A134/Bury Road. - Credit: Google Maps

“There is a history of accidents and prangs along this route as well as lorries and large vehicles often needing to mount curbs, putting pedestrians at risk, especially at the traffic lights turning left towards the A11 outside The Chase Public House."

Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council - Credit: Breckland Council

Breckland district councillor for Thetford Priory, Susan Dowling, said she was pleased that the council had objected to the planning application, including Thetford town and Barnham parish councils.

She said: “Residents have long endured HGVs travelling along the Bury Road and through Thetford so this application which will see a significant increase in HGV traffic is particularly unwelcome and we would ask that these concerns are taken into consideration when determining the planning application.

“There must be a solution that would enable the proposal to go ahead but not result in significant noise and disturbance and increased road safety issues for residents"

Mick George Ltd was contacted for comment.