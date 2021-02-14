Proposed mineral extraction site could see up to 40 HGVs a day in Thetford

Published: 9:35 AM February 14, 2021

Thetford could see an extra 30 to 40 HGVs on its roads every day, as plans for a proposed mineral extraction site have been revealed on Elveden Road, in Barnham. - Credit: Google Maps/Canva

A town could see an extra 30 to 40 HGVs on its roads every day, as plans for a mineral extraction site are revealed.

Plans have been lodged with Suffolk County Council to extract sand and gravel and bring in waste material to restore land at North Farm, in Barnham, back to heathland.

As part of documents online, a construction and deliveries management plan, prepared on behalf of Mick George Ltd, estimates that there could be up to 30 to 40 HGV loads per day, coming to and from the site.

The document says traffic to and from the site will be managed to make sure rules already in place on Elveden Road in Thetford restricting HGV movements are followed.

Under the plans, inbound traffic will head via the A11 London Road roundabout and follow London Road to its junction with Elveden Road, where it will then head along the road to access the site.

“Outbound vehicles will turn right out of the access," it says. "Appropriate no road turn signage will be erected at the site egress to ensure all HGVs turn right out of the access.

“At the junction with A134 Thetford Road HGV traffic will turn right or left.

"It is therefore estimated that the number of HGVs associated with the operations are likely to be circa 30 to 40 HGV loads per day."

Breckland district councillor for Thetford Priory, Susan Dowling, said residents have long campaigned to reduce HGVs coming through the town and along Bury Road.

Breckland Councillor for the Thetford Priory ward, Susan Dowling, says residents have long campaigned to reduce HGV’s coming through the town and along Bury Road. - Credit: Google Maps

If the mineral extraction site goes ahead with the proposed routes in place, it could see more traffic coming through the town.

She said: “We really don’t need another 30 to 40 HGVs going through the centre of Thetford, particularly along Bury Road where there have been decade long campaigns to reduce HGVs.

“There have been many problems related to drains collapsing and wing mirrors knocked off cars, the road is narrow anyway.

“It is going to cause huge problems.

“But looking at the plans it seems entirely possible to route the HGVs out straight onto the dual carriageway and not need to bring them through Thetford.

“They need to look at alternative routes.”