Norfolk racing team completes 'strong' lineups with British talent

Two young British drivers have joined a Norfolk-based racing team to complete their line-up ahead of the 2021 racing season.

Adam Smalley, 20, and Harley Houghton, 16, have been announced as the final two drivers to join Elite Motorsport's driver line-ups for 2021.

The team, based in Shipdham, now has a total of 15 drivers who will take to the track in the Ginetta Junior, Ginetta GT4, Ginetta GT5 and BRDC F3 Championships.

Lancashire born Smalley, who has raced for Elite for four consecutive seasons, joins teammates Tom Emson and Josh Rattican in the Ginetta G55 Supercup (GT4).

The Elite veteran was the second-highest rookie in 2017 with 17 podiums and won the Ginetta Junior winter series before joining the Norfolk racing team in 2018.

The promising youngster said he is "excited to see what he can do" this season.

He added: "I’m delighted to be back on the grid for 2021, I feel that I gained a lot of momentum last season and I really think we can build on that to be in strong contention for the title."

Haughton, 16, from Stockport, has joined Elite's Ginetta GT5 challenge team for his first year out of karting.

The Stockton Grammar School pupil began Karting aged seven and has won several championships over the last five years.

He joins Will Aspin, John Bennett, Harry Mangion and Karim Sekkat in Elite’s GT5 squad.

Hughton said that after a test drive at Thruxton Circuit in Andover he was "very impressed" with the Ginetta car.

He said: "I’m very grateful for this amazing opportunity to race in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.

“My goal is always to win but consistent progress towards the front and development into 2022 has to be my main focus this year after switching from karts."

Eddie Ives, team owner, and manager of the Shipdham-based team is positive both drivers will be challenging for race wins during the season.

He said: "It’s fantastic to have Adam on board with us again. I have no doubt that Adam will be challenging for race wins again and hopefully the outright title this season.

"I’m really pleased to finalise a deal with Harley, I look forward to seeing him continue to improve as the season progresses."

All four of Elite's racing teams are set to race at Snetterton Circuit in 2021.