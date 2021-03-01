Promising teens join Norfolk-based teams Ginetta line-up
- Credit: www.jakobebrey.com
A Norfolk-based racing team has added two promising youngsters to its three-car Ginetta line-up.
Elite Motorsport will be represented by Tom Emson and Josh Rattican in this year’s Ginetta G55 SuperCup (GT4) Championship.
This year marks the fourth consecutive year Elite has contested the series, winning the outright title in 2019 with Harry King and also placing third (2018) and fourth (2020).
Eddie Ives, owner of Elite Motorsport which is based in Shipdham, said: “I’m delighted that Tom and Josh will be racing for us in SuperCup this season.
“Tom now has a season of GT4 under his belt where he adapted very well from Juniors.
“Josh now has that transition to make but after his fine Junior season last year, I’m sure he’ll adjust to the GT4 quickly.
"I’m certain both Tom and Josh will score good results this season."
Emson, 18, continues in the GT4 SuperCup for a second consecutive year after being ranked in 2018 as the sixth-highest Rookie in Juniors as a privateer.
He netted 11th overall again the following year with Elite despite missing the last six races.
Emson contested the final two events in 2019, with Elite, graduating full-time to the category last year, claiming third-place in the Pro-Am division despite not running in the opening three races.
The 18-year-old said: "I am looking to progress and build momentum from the knowledge I gained last year.
“I am hoping to be at the front challenging for the top step throughout the season.”
SuperCup newcomer Rattican, who turned 17 last week, finished runner-up to Elite’s Tom Lebbon in Ginetta Juniors last year – having finished ninth the previous year.
Rattican, who was selected to join the Motorsport UK Academy last year, recorded 18 top-four placings from 21 races in 2020, an impressive tally that included four wins.
The 17-year-old said: "I'm delighted to be racing again with Elite Motorsport.
"I’m confident that we have what it takes to win races and I have my eyes set firmly on the top prize.”
The duo to ultimately be joined by a third Elite entry, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 23-race 2021 GT4 SuperCup is scheduled to begin at Snetterton, Elite Motorsport’s local track, over May 15-16.