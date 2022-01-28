Breaking
Elderly woman dies in Scratby house fire
- Credit: Archant
An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Scratby near Great Yarmouth.
Fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham were called to the scene on Beach Road in the village just after 10am today (Friday, January 28).
Police officers on the scene believe the fire may have been caused by electrics after they were called to the scene at about 10.30am, although an investigation is to be carried out to confirm the cause.
Leading officer, inspector Zoe Catton, said: "Police were called this morning after a report from ambulance asking us to attend.
"Officers have arrived on scene and established that there has been a small fire inside the premises and unfortunately one female is deceased at scene.
"We are working with Norfolk Fire Service in an investigation to establish the cause of the fire, at this stage the exact cause of the fire is unknown but early investigations suggest it could be electrical related."
Insp Catton confirmed the deceased was an "elderly woman".
Most Read
- 1 'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre
- 2 'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time
- 3 Family pub and restaurant opens outdoor pool to cold water swimmers
- 4 A146 closed after three vehicles and motorcycle involved in crash
- 5 Warning after dogs left 'limp or lifeless' by mystery illness
- 6 Family's heartache as dog dies after being hit by Amazon van
- 7 See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb
- 8 Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction
- 9 Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146
- 10 First look at the new Scandi-style homes coming to a Breckland village
"In the meantime we are trying to make enquiries with regards to the next of kin," she added.
Forensic services are currently on the scene near the California Cliffs holiday park as well as two police cars and a fire car.
Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.