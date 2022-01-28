Elderly woman dies in Scratby house fire

Breaking

Police forensics on the scene of a house fire in Scratby. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Scratby near Great Yarmouth.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham were called to the scene on Beach Road in the village just after 10am today (Friday, January 28).

Police officers on the scene believe the fire may have been caused by electrics after they were called to the scene at about 10.30am, although an investigation is to be carried out to confirm the cause.

Police on the scene of a house fire in Scratby. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Leading officer, inspector Zoe Catton, said: "Police were called this morning after a report from ambulance asking us to attend.

Inspector Zoe Catton on the scene of a house fire in Scratby. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

"Officers have arrived on scene and established that there has been a small fire inside the premises and unfortunately one female is deceased at scene.

"We are working with Norfolk Fire Service in an investigation to establish the cause of the fire, at this stage the exact cause of the fire is unknown but early investigations suggest it could be electrical related."

Police on the scene of a house fire in Scratby. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Insp Catton confirmed the deceased was an "elderly woman".

Police forensics on the scene of a house fire in Scratby. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

"In the meantime we are trying to make enquiries with regards to the next of kin," she added.

Forensic services are currently on the scene near the California Cliffs holiday park as well as two police cars and a fire car.

Beach Road where a serious house fire has broken out this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.