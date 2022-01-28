Breaking
Serious house fire at Scratby
- Credit: James Weeds
A serious house fire has seen three crews of firefighters attend the scene in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.
Fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham were called to the scene on Beach Road in the village just after 10am today (Friday, January 28).
Forensic services have now arrived on the scene near the California Cliffs holiday park as well as two police cars and a fire car.
Police arrived on the scene just before 10.30am.
Crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
An ambulance was also in attendance at the scene.
They left the scene at about 10.45am.
Most Read
- 1 'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre
- 2 Family pub and restaurant opens outdoor pool to cold water swimmers
- 3 'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time
- 4 A146 closed after three vehicles and motorcycle involved in crash
- 5 Warning after dogs left 'limp or lifeless' by mystery illness
- 6 Family's heartache as dog dies after being hit by Amazon van
- 7 See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb
- 8 Meet the three Norfolk businesses featured in Antiques Road Trip
- 9 Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction
- 10 Man set to stand trial accused of teen daughter's murder
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.