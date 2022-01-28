Serious house fire at Scratby

Breaking

A serious house fire has seen three crews of firefighters attend the scene in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham were called to the scene on Beach Road in the village just after 10am today (Friday, January 28).

Forensic services have now arrived on the scene near the California Cliffs holiday park as well as two police cars and a fire car.

Police arrived on the scene just before 10.30am.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

An ambulance was also in attendance at the scene.

They left the scene at about 10.45am.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

