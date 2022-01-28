News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Serious house fire at Scratby

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:26 PM January 28, 2022
Updated: 1:07 PM January 28, 2022
Forensic services have now arrived at the scene on Beach Road.

Forensic services have now arrived at the scene on Beach Road.

A serious house fire has seen three crews of firefighters attend the scene in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham were called to the scene on Beach Road in the village just after 10am today (Friday, January 28).

Forensic services have now arrived on the scene near the California Cliffs holiday park as well as two police cars and a fire car.

Police arrived on the scene just before 10.30am.

Fire crews have been at the scene of a serious house fire in Scratby.

Fire crews have been at the scene of a serious house fire in Scratby.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

An ambulance was also in attendance at the scene.

Beach Road where a serious house fire has broken out this morning.

Beach Road where a serious house fire has broken out this morning.

They left the scene at about 10.45am.

Police officers are currently on the scene at Beach Road in Scratby.

Police officers are currently on the scene at Beach Road in Scratby.

A forensic van outside the home where a fire broke out on Beach Road in Scratby.

A forensic van outside the home where a fire broke out on Beach Road in Scratby.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

