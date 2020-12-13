Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N

Published: 2:19 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 2:30 PM December 13, 2020

Eight more patients with coronavirus who were being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have died over the past five days.

The hospital confirmed on Saturday that a woman in her 80s, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and who had underlying health conditions, had died.

Her death followed an announcement on Friday that three people who had been diagnosed with the virus had died.

Two were women, one in her 50s and the other in her 90s. The other was a man in his 90s. All three had underlying health conditions.

On Thursday, two men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, who had both tested positive and had underlying health conditions, were confirmed to have died.

Those deaths came the day after two women in their 80s, both with underlying health conditions, were confirmed to have died, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 500 patients with Covid-19 who have received treatment at the hospital, have been deemed well enough to be discharged and to continue their recoveries at home.

The hospital started to vaccinate people against coronavirus on Wednesday.

With the government set to review the coronavirus tier restrictions on Wednesday, NHS bosses have urged "extreme caution" in moving any area of England to a lower tier at a time of year when hospitals are at their busiest.

On Thursday, Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health said the number of people with coronavirus being treated in Norfolk and Waveney's hospitals had increased from 182 to 226.