Award-winning Norfolk school appoints new headteacher

Published: 10:29 AM March 3, 2021

New Town Close School headteacher Christopher Wilson, with his wife Hayley and two daughters, Amelia and Florence. - Credit: Town Close School

An award-winning Norwich school has appointed a new headteacher to take over from its outgoing head who is moving to a prestigious school in Singapore.

Christopher Wilson will replace Nicholas Bevington, who has been headmaster at the independent Town Close preparatory school since 2013, in September.

Town Close School, an independent prep school in Norwich. Picture: Town Close School - Credit: Town Close School

Governors said Mr Wilson, who is moving to Norwich from Lockers Park School in Hemel Hempstead, where he has been headmaster since 2012, brought “a wealth of experience and knowledge of the prep school sector”.

Town Close School was awarded TES Pre Prep/Prep School of the Year 2020.

As part of his appointment Mr Wilson met and was quizzed by pupils on the school council. “I was struck by the polite and well-mannered nature of the children and the ease with which they communicated with me, both in formal and informal situations,” he said.

Town Close School headmaster Nicholas Bevington. Picture: Town Close School - Credit: Submitted

Mr Bevington will step down at the end of this academic year to take up a new role as head of Dulwich College Junior School in Singapore.

