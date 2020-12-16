Norfolk headteacher to leave for prestigious school in Singapore
- Credit: Submitted
The headteacher of an award-winning Norwich school is set to leave to take charge of a prestigious school in Singapore.
Nicholas Bevington, who has been headmaster at the independent Town Close preparatory school since 2013, will step down at the end of this academic year.
He is swapping the east of England for a new role as head of Dulwich College Junior School in the Far East city state.
He said: “I’m a great believer that just as we are challenging our children to extend themselves and grasp new opportunities and different learning challenges, as leaders we need to do that periodically too.
“I think eight years is a really good tenure to be head of a school.”
Town Close School, which was recently awarded TES Pre Prep/Prep School of the Year 2020, has already begun the process of recruiting a new head with an appointment expected by the February half-term.
The school has planning permission for a new purpose built kitchen and dining hall as well as new teaching facilities for art, music and science at its 15-acre site off Newmarket Road.
Mr Bevington said: “This isn’t a school where everything is finished. I think this is an exciting opportunity for a new head to come and oversee the next stage of development.
“The school will be able to attract a fantastic new head, we are in the position to attract some of the best candidates in the country, and they will bring their own energy and momentum.”
During his time in charge the headmaster said he had strove to involve pupils in decisions on everything from the school’s chosen charity to modernising the uniform.
He said: “It really does represent our staff determination to go above and beyond not only to promote excellence and grounding that all children need but to promote breadth of experience to allow children to experience things that otherwise they might never do. We really want children to gain life skills.”
Dulwich College Singapore is part of a portfolio of the international schools that are offshoots of the London independent school.
“It is on a different scale to Town Close and is a school that is heavily oversubscribed and Singapore has one of the leading educational systems in the world, so its a very exciting opportunity,” said Mr Bevington.