Search

Advanced search

Pre-school to move into former infant school

PUBLISHED: 13:05 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 29 August 2019

Costessey Infant School. Picture: Adrian Judd

Costessey Infant School. Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Two pre-schools will be run from the same building amid a schools shake-up.

St Helen's Pre-school is opening in the former Costessey Infant School building on Beaumont Road, New Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, this September.

It was formerly based at St Helen's Church Hall, Gurney Road.

You may also want to watch:

The pre-school will be run in partnership with Costessey Pre-school and out of school club, which has always been based at the infant school.

In September, Costessey infant and junior schools are merging to create Costessey Primary School at the former junior school's expanded site on Three Mile Lane.

Jane Pears, St Helen's Pre-school manager, said the move was a "fantastic opportunity" which allowed families to take up extended childcare hours.

She added: "It also gives us more opportunities to grow and develop as a Pre-school."

St Helen's Pre-school is holding an open day on September 3 from 10am-3pm.

Most Read

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

Bin men found man in ditch after spotting ‘pair of boots’ from lorry cab

A group of bin men stumbled upon an unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch in Wymondham. Pictured, left, Gary Sewell, and Jonathan Osbourne, who discovered the man with colleague Dale Blyth. Photo: SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Police investigate fraud allegation at Café Britannia

Cafe Britannia in the former prison officers' mess offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve Adams

‘He thought they were joking’: teen’s shock at college course rejection

City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists