Pre-school to move into former infant school

Two pre-schools will be run from the same building amid a schools shake-up.

St Helen's Pre-school is opening in the former Costessey Infant School building on Beaumont Road, New Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, this September.

It was formerly based at St Helen's Church Hall, Gurney Road.

The pre-school will be run in partnership with Costessey Pre-school and out of school club, which has always been based at the infant school.

In September, Costessey infant and junior schools are merging to create Costessey Primary School at the former junior school's expanded site on Three Mile Lane.

Jane Pears, St Helen's Pre-school manager, said the move was a "fantastic opportunity" which allowed families to take up extended childcare hours.

She added: "It also gives us more opportunities to grow and develop as a Pre-school."

St Helen's Pre-school is holding an open day on September 3 from 10am-3pm.