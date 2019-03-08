New school opening in city suburb

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:55 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 21 August 2019

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey Primary School, outside the new extension. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A new school on the edge of Norwich will be opening its doors this September.

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey Primary School, outside one of the new outdoor play areas. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEKatie Lawson, principal of Costessey Primary School, outside one of the new outdoor play areas. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Costessey Primary School, on Three Mile Lane, has been built on the site of the former Costessey Junior School which has been extended to take in more than 600 children aged four to 11.

The junior school and Costessey Infant School, on nearby Beaumont Road, merged to create the new primary school, which opens on September 5.

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey primary, said: "The new school was on the cards for a long time with the idea that by having a primary school you are eliminating any issues of transition for pupils. You have a greater consistency for the children. They are familiar with the setting from day one."

She added children who moved from infant to junior schools often experienced a dip in their academic attainment and social development.

The primary school, funded by Norfolk County Council, includes a new two-storey extension including seven classrooms, three rooms for small group work, a new staff room and toilets.

That extension is adjoined to the former junior school which has 14 classrooms.

Three new play areas have also been built and the outdoor space has been revamped to include three forest school areas and a vegetable plot.

A new logo, uniform and motto - ambition for all - have been created for the primary school.

Mrs Lawson, 36, from south Norfolk, said: "It is about giving the children the opportunities in life to thrive.

"The building is fantastic. It exceeded my expectations. The children are going to be absolutely thrilled by it and the teachers are very excited too."

The new school will have 80 members of teaching staff from the former infant and junior school, which were rated as good by Ofsted in June 2016.

There were no job losses and Mrs Lawson said the merger would allow for staff to share expertise.

The new primary will be managed by the Evolution Academy Trust.

It is part of a county council programme to create thousands of new school places to support growing communities.

Costessey Primary School will be officially opened at 10am on September 4 at a family fun day which runs until 2pm.

