Norwich school praises pupils' 'fantastic progress' after rise in GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 14:02 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 22 August 2019

Pupils and best friends Egle Valiunaite, left, with exective headteacher Penny Bignell, centre, and Charlotte Summerfield, right. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Pupils and best friends Egle Valiunaite, left, with exective headteacher Penny Bignell, centre, and Charlotte Summerfield, right. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

A Norwich school which was previously in special measures is celebrating a rise in GCSE results, as senior leadership staff praised pupils' for their "fantastic progress".

Year 11 students at Sewell Park Academy, in north Norwich, achieved 55pc GCSE grades of four and above - 1pc rise on last year's results of 54pc.

Executive headteacher Penny Bignell said the school had made "fantastic progress".

She added: "We are very pleased with the results of the hard working, motivated and determined class of 2019.

"These reflect the ongoing support and efforts of all our dedicated staff and the continual improvement of the academy.

Pupils and best friends Egle Valiunaite, left, with exective headteacher Penny Bignell, centre, and Charlotte Summerfield, right. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesPupils and best friends Egle Valiunaite, left, with exective headteacher Penny Bignell, centre, and Charlotte Summerfield, right. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

"We are delighted that so many of our students have secured the qualifications needed for the next stage of their education journey and wish them all the very best for the future."

And incoming head of school David Day added: "We're really pleased. The last couple of years have been a big step forward."

Pupils Charlotte Summerfield and Egle Valiunaite, who are both going on to do A-levels at Sprowston sixth form college, said results day was nerve-wracking.

Charlotte, 16, said: "I was up at 5am. As soon as the grade boundaries were on I was there.

"I was really nervous on the way here and when I opened it and saw the grades I nearly cried.

"I'm so happy."

Charlotte, from Norwich, who got two fives, three 6s, two 7s and an 8 - as well an a A grade and a distinction in subjects not yet on the new system - said relief had kicked in for her.

"I'm going to do pyschology, sociology and health and social care," she added, and said her future ambitions included working as a nurse in prisons.

Best friend Egle Valiunaite, also 16, said: "I had a nightmare about exam results and I was really worried about not passing maths."

Egle, who lives in Norwich and is originally from Lithuania, achieved a 3, two 4s, three 5s and a 6, plus an A and a merit, including her maths pass.

"It feels great," she said.

And Sagina Rajasekaram, 16, who joined the school in year nine after moving from Luton, said "I was up at 6am to check the grade boundaries. I was too nervous to open it at first."

She is planning to study music, biology and pyschology A-levels at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College in Norwich and said: "Biology and music are my favourite subjects."

