GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at the Downham Market Academy in 2018. How will this year's cohort get on? Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The anxious wait will finally be over today for those expecting their GCSE results in Norfolk and Waveney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Envelopes being opened by students around the county will be gateways to a A-levels, vocational courses and apprenticeships.

Despite a major shake-up of GCSEs in recent years schools are hoping for strong results.

The live list of results will be updated as more come in and you can also see our interactive map of results.

The headline figure is the percentage of students achieving grade fours and above in English and maths, with 2018's figure in brackets. While it is difficult to compare like for like the results will give an indication of progress.

Attleborough Academy Norfolk

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 67pc (72pc)

Nail McShane, principal, said: "We are very pleased for this cohort who came to the academy with lower starting points but have achieved results comfortably above national average. Congratulations to all our year 11 students who showed such commitment, determination and resilience to achieve these outcomes. Many thanks to all our staff for their commitment and unwavering belief in our students and also to our parents and Governors for their continued support."

Cromer Academy

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 68pc (61pc)

Antony Little, principal, said: "We are thrilled that, once again, the results have risen at Cromer Academy. The hard work of our brilliant students and committed staff have meant that we not only have an increase in English and maths but also a really strong Progress 8 score which shows that students do better at Cromer Academy, no matter what their starting point. Particularly pleasing is that the very top grades have been turbocharged and we have shown that our young people can achieve the very best outcomes and go on to do amazing things."

Fakenham Academy Norfolk

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 57pc (58pc)

Richard Evans, principal, said: "This is another year of impressive results for the academy. We have maintained our impressive pass rate for English and maths, whilst also improving the number of students achieving the top grades in these subjects. Congratulations to the class of 2019 on a fantastic set of results across a wide range of subjects, including Latin and further maths. Our students achieved so well that yet again we have an increased number of our year 11 students going on to study at Fakenham Sixth Form. Well done to all involved, thanks to all our parents and governors for their continuing support. We wish all of our students every success in their future endeavours!"

Hethersett Academy

% of grades 9 to 4 including English and maths - 82pc (79pc)

Gareth Stevens, principal, said: "Once more Hethersett Academy pupils have achieved record results. This is testament to their hard work, resilience and can-do attitude, as well as the dedication of all the staff to ensure they reach their potential. All the community are very proud of each and every one of our leaving year 11 pupils. I am confident they leave our school fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives. Good luck and well done."

Hewett Academy

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 50pc (40pc)

You may also want to watch:

Louise Jackson, principal, said: "The Hewett Academy's core values are 'Respect, Aspiration, Dedication'. I am extremely proud to say that the results this summer are a testament to these values being put into action by our year 11 students, as we have seen an increase in the number of strong passes achieved in both English and maths. We are delighted to have seen a significant improvement in the proportion of students making good progress across all subjects, which reflects the absolute dedication of our staff in helping our students be the best they can be. Of special mention is our increase of over 20pc in the number of grade 5s and above achieved in English, a significant increase in outcomes in V Cert PE with a 98pc pass rate and 66pc of students achieving a merit or distinction, and 64pc of students achieving a grade 5 or over in psychology. Congratulations to every Hewett student and good luck for the future!"

Jane Austen College

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 75pc

David Thomas, principal, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving a wonderful first set of results for Jane Austen College. The headline result of 75pc passing English and maths is one of the best in Norwich, and is well above the national average. Behind that headline are huge individual successes, including 81 grade 9s. Aside from great exam results they have achieved success in their contribution to the community, their charitable fundraising, the quality of their artwork and performances. We are excited to see what they will achieve in their next steps in life."

Lynn Grove Academy

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 65pc (57pc)

Alison Mobbs, principal, said: "We are proud of the results achieved and the progress made by our GCSE students this year. They've all worked hard to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for their future studies. And also, a big thank you to our teachers and their parents for their support along the way."

Thetford Academy

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 51pc (39pc)

Dan Carter, principal, said: "I am immensely proud of the achievements of our class of 2019 and congratulate them on their successes. These are Thetford Academy's best ever results and represent a significant improvement from 2018 by every available measure. 32pc of pupils achieved strong passes in English and maths, which is an improvement of 14pc on 2018, while the proportion of pupils achieving grades 7 to 9 in a range of subjects has also strongly increased. Underneath these headlines there are lots of stories of individual success, built on the hard work and commitment of our pupils and the teachers who taught them. The class of 2019 were a fantastic year group, and I offer them my sincere best wishes for the next stage of their education."

University Technical College Norfolk

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 60pc (63pc)

Alex Hayes, principal, said: "Congratulations go to students, staff and parents for all their hard work and dedication. It was worth it! We are particularly pleased to see so many grade 8s and 9s."

Wayland Academy Norfolk

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 58pc (45pc)

Glen Allott, principal, said: "Congratulations to all of our year 11 students who have worked so hard to equal the academy's best ever result of 58pc 9 to 4 in English and maths. We are also delighted that 40pc of students achieved 9 to 5 in English and maths, an improvement of 18pc on last year. These results wouldn't have been possible without the hard work and passion of our teachers and support staff. I would also like to thank the parents and families for their continued support and engagement over the last five years. We wish the class of 2019 well in the next stage of their educational journey, wherever that may be."

Wymondham College

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 83pc (86pc)

Dan Browning, headteacher, said: "I am extremely proud of our students and staff for another outstanding set of GCSE results with 83pc achieving a grade 4 or higher in maths and English. I am delighted that 36pc of our students achieved the equivalent of an A* (grade 8 or 9) in at least one subject. We look forward to welcoming many of these young people into our world-class sixth form in September."