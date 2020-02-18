Search

Meet the team 'Lego-ing' their way to national finals

PUBLISHED: 16:33 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 18 February 2020

Neatherd High School, in Dereham, won the East of England FIRST Lego League championship award and now have a chance to compete in the national final with their team which is overseen by head of design and technology, Jason Chapman. Picture: JASON CHAPMAN

Neatherd High School, in Dereham, won the East of England FIRST Lego League championship award and now have a chance to compete in the national final with their team which is overseen by head of design and technology, Jason Chapman. Picture: JASON CHAPMAN

A group of talented schoolchildren will be 'Lego-ing' to the finals of a competition celebrating all that is wonderful about the famed plastic block.

It comes following the East of England's FIRST Lego League event, which saw 10 teams from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge compete against each other at The Forum in Norwich.

Organised by the Institution of Engineering and Technology and Hethel Engineering, the event had teams of young people aged from nine to 16 years old take part in a robotics competition.

Neatherd High School, in Dereham, won the championship award and now have a chance to compete in the national final being held at the University of the West of England, in Bristol, on February 22.

Head of design and technology at Neatherd High, Jason Chapman, is overseeing the team.

He said: "Young people worked together to design, build and program a robot to complete various missions - this year's mission was 'city shaper'.

"As well as the pupil's robot performance, teams were judged on their robot design, the project research and the core values they have learnt during this STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] lead project."

The team is currently made up of pupils Ed Curl, Bill Hall, Ben Warner, Riza Islam, Eve Allesbrook and Mr Chapman, and they are competing against teams from around the country.

Mr Chapman added: "All team members will be roping parents into driving them to Bristol, and Neatherd High School is very grateful for the huge support from parents for the competition.

"I am so pleased that his event has grown in recent years. It is great we are now competing in a much more exciting environment.

"All the teams have worked incredibly hard to get the robots running and that is all down to teaching staff given up their free time in lunch breaks and after school to allow the teams to meet

"I am also incredibly pleased to see Hethel Engineering taking the project forward with Jordan Sharman organising the event."

The East of England FIRST Lego League event took place on January 24.

