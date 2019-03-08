Search

Advanced search

Video

Ready, set, Lego! Six-year-old scores in department store 'trolley dash'

PUBLISHED: 16:47 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 19 October 2019

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Christmas has come early for a six-year-old who struck lucky in a department store competition to wheel home a trolley-load of Lego.

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With dad and mum Rob and Felicity Jackson and sister Elsa, eight. Picture: Neil DidsburyThea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With dad and mum Rob and Felicity Jackson and sister Elsa, eight. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thea Jackson from Hainford won a competition with Jarrold over the summer holidays to take part in a "trolley dash" in the Norwich store's Lego department.

She was one of more than 600 children who entered the competition, open to those up to the age of 14, which would give the winner a minute to sweep the shelves and pick up as many Lego sets as possible.

Following a reconnaissance visit to the toy department the previous weekend, Thea came to the store on Saturday with mum and dad Felicity and Rob Jackson and sister Elsa, eight, to complete her dash.

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With Jarrold staff members Jim and Lynn. Picture: Neil DidsburyThea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With Jarrold staff members Jim and Lynn. Picture: Neil Didsbury

In whirlwind minute rushing around the shelves, the light-footed Lego fan managed to grab 18 boxes - including plenty of her current favourite range, Harry Potter.

Mrs Jackson, 35, said she and her husband were surprised but excited when they found out their daughter had won the competition.

"Both the girls really enjoy playing with Lego. We were in Jarrold over the summer and saw the competition - I thought there wasn't much of a chance we would win but it was worth a try," she said.

Thea Jackson from Hainford ready for her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyThea Jackson from Hainford ready for her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Thea wasn't really sure what it meant so we watched some YouTube clips of trolley dashes and came to see where the Lego was so she could see what sort of things she might want to choose.

"She has been very excited, especially this week, saying there's only so many more sleeps before trolley dash. This morning she was eager to get up, saying 'it's my trolley dash today'.

"She is really into Harry Potter - she is reading the first book at the moment so she was desperate to get some more Harry Potter Lego. We went to Legoland last summer holiday and she chose the dragon set while we were there, so this has added to her collection."

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyThea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Jackson, 40, added: "Thea wanted a lot of Lego for Christmas so we will have to think of something else now."

Jim Stevenson, interim toy buyer at Jarrold, said Lego remained an eternal favourite with shoppers and was a big seller for the store.

"We struggle to keep Lego in stock. It probably accounts for a third of what we sell up here. Lego never goes away," he said.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges others to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Bournemouth

Daniel Farke's Norwich City ground out a first away point of the Premier League season at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City - Pragmatic Canaries earn first point of the season on the road

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke saw his side earn their first point of the season away from home. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: ‘Amazing’ lightning strike caught on CCTV

A lightning strike over Norwich was caught on CCTV at Advance Vehicle Rental on Turnpike Close (Picture: Advance Vehicle Rental)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists