Video

Ready, set, Lego! Six-year-old scores in department store 'trolley dash'

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Christmas has come early for a six-year-old who struck lucky in a department store competition to wheel home a trolley-load of Lego.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With dad and mum Rob and Felicity Jackson and sister Elsa, eight. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With dad and mum Rob and Felicity Jackson and sister Elsa, eight. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thea Jackson from Hainford won a competition with Jarrold over the summer holidays to take part in a "trolley dash" in the Norwich store's Lego department.

She was one of more than 600 children who entered the competition, open to those up to the age of 14, which would give the winner a minute to sweep the shelves and pick up as many Lego sets as possible.

Following a reconnaissance visit to the toy department the previous weekend, Thea came to the store on Saturday with mum and dad Felicity and Rob Jackson and sister Elsa, eight, to complete her dash.

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With Jarrold staff members Jim and Lynn. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. With Jarrold staff members Jim and Lynn. Picture: Neil Didsbury

In whirlwind minute rushing around the shelves, the light-footed Lego fan managed to grab 18 boxes - including plenty of her current favourite range, Harry Potter.

Mrs Jackson, 35, said she and her husband were surprised but excited when they found out their daughter had won the competition.

"Both the girls really enjoy playing with Lego. We were in Jarrold over the summer and saw the competition - I thought there wasn't much of a chance we would win but it was worth a try," she said.

Thea Jackson from Hainford ready for her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thea Jackson from Hainford ready for her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Thea wasn't really sure what it meant so we watched some YouTube clips of trolley dashes and came to see where the Lego was so she could see what sort of things she might want to choose.

"She has been very excited, especially this week, saying there's only so many more sleeps before trolley dash. This morning she was eager to get up, saying 'it's my trolley dash today'.

"She is really into Harry Potter - she is reading the first book at the moment so she was desperate to get some more Harry Potter Lego. We went to Legoland last summer holiday and she chose the dragon set while we were there, so this has added to her collection."

Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thea Jackson from Hainford with the winnings from her Lego trolley dash at Jarrold in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Jackson, 40, added: "Thea wanted a lot of Lego for Christmas so we will have to think of something else now."

Jim Stevenson, interim toy buyer at Jarrold, said Lego remained an eternal favourite with shoppers and was a big seller for the store.

"We struggle to keep Lego in stock. It probably accounts for a third of what we sell up here. Lego never goes away," he said.