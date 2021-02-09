Published: 6:46 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 7:00 AM February 9, 2021

A rapidly growing number of Norfolk schools have remained closed to all pupils due to snow and ice.

Norfolk County Council confirmed at least 296 of the county’s 422 schools had closed as of 6.40am, with the numbers still rising.

Families have been urged to make alternative arrangements with schools, colleges, and nurseries all shut following overnight snow fall and sub-zero temperatures which continue to leave the county’s roads too dangerous to drive on.

Most schools have had to close due to the adverse weather conditions, while others said they had insufficient staff to safely open.

With most pupils currently learning from home due to the school closures resulting from the pandemic the impact is not as great as it would otherwise have been. However, vulnerable children and children of key workers that have been continuing to attend classes have been told to stay at home rather than travelling to those affected schools.

To see a full list of affected schools visit Norfolk County Council emergency school closure.