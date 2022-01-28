Schools in Norfolk face classroom closures due to coronavirus
More schools in Norfolk are facing classroom closures due to high Covid infection rates and staffing shortages.
Recent data has shown that Covid infection rates among children have surged in the past few weeks despite signs showing that the overall rate of infection across Norfolk is in decline.
Four schools in Norfolk are currently impacted by classroom closures due to coronavirus.
Barnham Broom CE VA Primary School is closed to Class Three on "health and safety grounds" due to staffing shortages caused by Covid.
Learning has moved online and the school remains open to other classes.
Bunwell Primary School has closed its Ladybirds class due to insufficient staffing.
It remains open for key workers and remote learning is in place.
Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich has a partial closure for its nursery class due to staff absences because of Covid.
The under-two room is closed for the week and the nursery will finish at 4pm rather than 6pm today.
City Academy Norwich continues to have closures in place for year 7 and 8 classes due to high levels of staff absences and Covid infections in the year groups.